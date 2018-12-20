Will partying too hard affect your sex life?

According to a 2016 study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, alcohol leads to impairments in sexual performance, reports Justin Lehmiller at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. The study also found tha talcohol was linked to “erectile difficulties,vaginal dryness, and (sometimes) falling asleep during sex”.

However, McIntosh says, there have been instances where “a very small amount of alcohol” has been shown to extend the time that it takes a man to climax, thus combating any slight tendency to experience premature ejaculation.” However, she notes that alcohol is not a treatment for the condition, which requires medical intervention.

“Alcohol is a major cause of erectile dysfunction,” McIntosh says, and it is often overlooked in younger people because they believe that alcohol’s impact on increasing sexual desire will contribute to an all-night-long rendezvous. Usually not the case.