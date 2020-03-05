Braided Up

These snatched edges and intricate braided designs seen on the 51st NAACP Image awards red carpet are inspiring our next protective style, writes Nokubonga Thusi.

The hair game at the recent NAACP Image awards was up to a whole other level as stars such as Jill Scott and Storm Reid showed that braided hairstyles need not be boring.

Every winter season, our luscious Afros get tucked away under wigs or braids as a way to protect locks from the elements and prevent breakage from the drier air, excessive combing or styling.

Jill Scott: The Golden singer brought the fun with her criss-cross cornrow braids paired with long bubble pigtails. Scott didn't stop there and went full tilt with bold hair accessories such as wooden beads at the ends of face-framing braids and golden hoops cascading down the pigtails.

Copy the look: The addition of accessories will make your braids to pop this season. Make sure braids are free of flyaways and look sleek so that accessories can standout by using an edge tamer and gel to lay down edges.