Celebs jokingly take credit for Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe win

Most South Africans have been in a state of elation since Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi bagged the Miss Universe crown on Sunday night, including the country's celebs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, actress Nomzamo Mbatha and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are just some of the A-listers who've publicly congratulated the beauty queen.

Some famous faces have taken things further, not only sharing posts celebrating Tunzi on social media, but jokingly taking part of the credit for her win.

They include comedian Lesego Tlhabi, AKA Coconut Kelz, who shared snaps she's taken with Tunzi on Instagram, captioning them, “I’m not saying this is why she won. But I’m not not saying it”.