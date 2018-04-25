Dress like the stars: Zulu Mkhatini & Nomzamo Mbatha

This week we borrow key items from Nomzamo Mbatha and Zulu Mkhathini’s wardrobe. The pair are a perfect example of the mix between international and local fashion trends.

Check out our style tips for items you can shop to introduce tribal accents and earthy tones to channel your inner star.

The preppy look like Zulu Makhatini

It takes a man like Zulu, (formelly known as Dash) to pull off the all season preppy look.

Originally adopted solely by preparatory school students in the North and Eastern America, this look made its way onto international runways, ultimately shaping collections of many iconic designers such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.