Dress like the stars: Zulu Mkhatini & Nomzamo Mbatha
This week we borrow key items from Nomzamo Mbatha and Zulu Mkhathini’s wardrobe. The pair are a perfect example of the mix between international and local fashion trends.
Check out our style tips for items you can shop to introduce tribal accents and earthy tones to channel your inner star.
The preppy look like Zulu Makhatini
It takes a man like Zulu, (formelly known as Dash) to pull off the all season preppy look.
Originally adopted solely by preparatory school students in the North and Eastern America, this look made its way onto international runways, ultimately shaping collections of many iconic designers such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.
Steal his style:
1. The preppy style is about a clean and classic look. So if you are not going for the rugged lumbersexual look, pick a selection of simple colours, such as navy, white, crimson, or burgundy to have you looking crisp.
2. For a less traditional preppy style, trade your chino pants for a pair of skinny jeans for a more youthful and contemporary touch to this timeless style.
3. Nothing says collegiate quite like a crew neck knit, a staple item that you can find in different colours to add variety to your looks
4. Use accessories to complete the preppy aesthetic; whether you are off to the Polo, a cricket match or a yacht party. A pair of circular sunglasses will add a hint of cool, while suspenders will add a vintage touch to your look.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Nomzamo Mbatha's tribute to tribal
All hail to Nomzamo’s tribute to tribal prints and accessories inspired by African cultures. Her mix of contemporary fashion pieces with striking prints make her stand out in a crowd.
Steal her style
1. Find your inspiration by looking to local brands such as Maxhosa, and Imprint ZA for tribal print designs with global appeal.
2. Look to the African archives such as the Himba tribe for your next hairdo or take some inspiration from the modern day Fulani braids.
3. Remember that more is more when it comes to accessories, so layer up your beaded necklaces and pair them with chunky earrings.
4. Pair tribal prints with bold colours such as red, orange and emerald green for your corporate looks.
Wardrobe inspirations:
Stockists:
Pringle: 011 783 4355
Wooloworths: woolworths.co.za
MRP: mrp.com
Charles & Keith 021 938 1217
H&M h&m.com/za
Maxhosa maxhosa.co.za
Poetry poetrystores.co.za