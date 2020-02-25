7 things you didn’t know about: Kobe Bryant

Millions of people all over the world were shocked to hear the news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on January 26. To basketball fans, he was one of the greatest players of all time. Even those who aren’t too familiar with the sport knew him as one of the world's most recognisable sports personalities.

Admired for his discipline, this star shone not only on the basketball court but in other areas of his life too and was an inspiration to many. Tens of thousands of fans attended the memorial service for the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on February 24.

In celebration of a life well lived, here are seven things you might not have known about Bryant.