Seven ways to protect yourself and limit the spread of coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has assured the country his department has a plan to deal with Covid-19.

There are also practical steps that can be taken at home or work to help limit the spread of the virus.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and World Health Organisation (WHO) provided these tips on what people can do to help protect themselves.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. WHO said hands can transfer the virus and enable it to enter the body.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and try to keep a distance from others at home.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the bin.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid contact with farm or wild animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat).

The institute said symptoms of the virus included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

“The complete clinical picture ... is still not fully clear. Reported illnesses have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying,” according to the NICD website.

“When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain viruses. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the Covid-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease,” said WHO.

WHO urged people to stay informed on the latest developments and hot spots of the virus.

“National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on whether Covid-19 is spreading in your area. They are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves.”