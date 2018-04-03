Beat the budget: 9 easy tips that'll save you money on petrol

The petrol price has gone up ... AGAIN! Even though we were warned by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in his 2018 budget speech, the further increase which will be in effect tonight is still a bitter pill to swallow.

While you can't avoid paying more at the pumps, you can save money by filling up your car less often. Here are nine simple ways to do just that:

1. CHECK YOUR TYRE PRESSURE

Underinflated tyres increase the rolling resistance between your vehicle and the road it’s travelling on. This means that you car has to burn more fuel to overcome all this extra drag and friction. Research has shown that correctly inflated tyres can increase your gas mileage by approximately 3.3%, so make sure you check your tyre pressure regularly.

2. DRIVE SMOOTHLY

A car’s engine easily uses the most fuel during bouts of hard acceleration. So try and accelerate away from a standstill as smoothly as possible. Be gentle with the pedal and don’t push it all the way to the floor. It’s equally important to look ahead and pre-empt the flow of traffic. This way you can avoid hard braking and keep your rolling momentum going for longer.

3. IDLING ISN'T IDEAL

Never keep your car’s engine idling for longer than a minute or so. This burns unnecessary amounts of fuel and also expends more combustion gases into the atmosphere. So if caught in a stop-go road maintenance scenario, for example, it’s best to turn off your engine until the path ahead is open again. Simple.

4. SHIFT GEARS SOONER

This one is pretty self-explanatory. The higher you rev the more fuel you will burn. Rev lower between each gear shift and you will certainly use less of the precious black stuff sloshing around in your tank. In other words, swap cogs like an old woman.