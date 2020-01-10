Here's what SA secretly fantasises about doing between the sheets

Would you tell a curious chatbot the intimate details of your sex life? More than 4,000 South Africans did just that when they completed the 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle Sex Survey.

It turns out that Mzansi is fairly happy with their sheet-shaking antics. On average, respondents rated their sex lives a respectable 7 out of 10 — but that doesn't mean they don't think about spicing things up.

When asked to describe their ultimate fantasies, 25% of respondents' replies involved having a threesome. Fantasies of a romantic nature were the next most popular (17%), followed by thoughts of doing the deed in public (14%). Daydreams about BDSM (13%) and roleplay (12%) rounded out the top five.