Security beefed up after damning Goodwood prison video
The department of correctional services has expressed frustration about a viral video doing the rounds on social media, purportedly showing a group of awaiting-trial prisoners having a pleasant time behind bars.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the video as old, but assured the public the matter had been attended to.
“It’s an old video. This incident happened in 2018 at Goodwood correctional [centre]. It was investigated and inmates were charged. A search operation was conducted and a number of mobile phones were confiscated,” Nxumalo said in his reply to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.
“Access points have since been tightened up,” Nxumalo said.
The video was posted this week by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and has gone viral. It was allegedly shot by an inmate using a cellphone.
It showed a group of inmates in their cells with loud music blasting in the background.
The inmates are seen preparing drugs and openly smoking them among other inmates.
They smile for the camera.
One brazenly shows off his cellphone, pretending to be taking a call while another holds what appears to be his pack of drugs up to the camera.
Several people who watched the video expressed their frustration about the corrections system.
“Taxpayers are weeping and criminals aren't receiving correctional activities. There will never come a day when criminals come out of prison remorseful and enlightened. Not in SA,” said one person.
“The thing is, those criminals ain't afraid of breaking the law because they know that when they get caught they will go live life as normal in prison,” wrote another.
