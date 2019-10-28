Somizi, Enhle Mbali & DJ Shimza: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This weekend was full of celebrations in Mzansi. From embracing the LGBTQIA+ community at Joburg Pride to patriotism for the Boks as they made it to the Rugby World Cup final, there was so much to celebrate .
While the weekend generally ends within a blink of an eye, our favourite celebs ensured that they made every second count.
One of our fave couples painted the town in rainbows this weekend at Joburg Pride! Newlyweds Somizi and Mohale raised the LGBTQIA + flag high in Johannesburg where they enjoyed the annual event.
This was such a journey.... from making costumes for KB as a fresh eyed 17 year old, I’m am proud to say I am designer and proud owner of @essie_apparel . You are valid Your dreams are valid. When waves hit stay still as a rock and stagger through. Tastes sweeter when u get there. My team rocks!! #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle #empressenhle . DRESSED BY @essie_apparel
Actress Enhle Mbali added another job title to an already glowing resume, and we’re here for it. The designer and owner of Essie had her first showcase at SA Fashion Week, and judging from the responses on her posts it was a massive success .
Another celebrity who had reason to pop champagne this weekend is DJ Shimza. The hit maker opened a new restaurant in his hometown Tembisa called The Hang Awt.
Amanda Black was out and about this weekend. The songstress dropped her sophomore album Power on Friday and attended SA Fashion Week and then went on to grab some grub at SUD restaurant in Soweto on Saturday.
Ciara celebrated 34 trips around the sun this weekend and of course her beau Russell Wilson pulled out all the stops . As part of the celebrations, the couple had a dinner cruise, continuing to sail their romantic love boat.
Lupita recently added author to her resume and we’re here for it! The actress had a launch party for her children’s book Sulwe and we can’t stop gushing over all that melanin and magic that was poppin'.