Siya Kolisi: life goals on and off the pitch

South Africa’s first black Springbok captain Siya ‘The Bear’ Kolisi will be leading the pack on Sunday’s quarter-final match against World Cup hosts Japan. It would be a momentous event if the Springboks bring this cup home as this will be the first World Cup victory since we beat the All Blacks back in ‘95.

While we’re crossing fingers that we make it to the next round, we have to pay homage to the man leading the pack because he is life goals on and off the pitch.

From getting sports awards to international endorsement deals, Kolisi is proof that the sky is the limit even for a boy from Zwide township in Port Elizabeth.