Siya Kolisi: life goals on and off the pitch

By Tswelopele Maputla - 18 October 2019 - 12:32
Siya Kolisi of South Africa poses for a portrait during the South Africa Rugby World Cup 2019 squad photo call on September 15, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Ezra Shaw - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

South Africa’s first black Springbok captain Siya ‘The Bear’ Kolisi will be leading the pack on Sunday’s quarter-final match against World Cup hosts Japan. It would be a momentous event if the Springboks bring this cup home as this will be the first World Cup victory since we beat the All Blacks back in ‘95.

While we’re crossing fingers that we make it to the next round, we have to pay homage to the man leading the pack because he is life goals on and off the pitch.

 From getting sports awards to international endorsement deals, Kolisi is proof that the sky is the limit even for a boy from Zwide township in Port Elizabeth.  

A family guy

While Siya is known as ‘The Bear’ on the pitch because of his broad shoulders and buffness, a quick scroll at his Instagram feed shows he is a real-life teddy bear. The 28-year old is a doting father to his son, Nicholas Kolisi and he’s also taken his half-siblings Liyema and Liphelo under his care. 

Blood ❤️

Making money moves 

While Rugby is Kolisi’s bread and butter like any other young person in this digital era, Kolisi knows the importance of securing multiple bags. The rugby star is not only ambassador of Land Rover, he also co-owns underwear brand, Frankees with his long-time friend Tim Whitehead.

Always motivated 

It’s a no-brainer that a good captain has to lift his team’s spirit up, now Kolisi takes this a step further by giving motivational quotes from the pitch to the socials and of course they're accompanied by some great images.

Winning our hearts and sports moment awards

While Kolisi has won our hearts for being such a great inspiration, his great feat of being the first Springbok captain has seen him go up for the Laures Sporting Moment of the Year. Although he didn’t win the award, he is a winner in our eyes plus he was dressed to the nines at the ceremony! 

A modern man rooted in his culture 

With the stylish garb and international travels, Kolisi remains a man who hasn't forgotten his Xhosa roots. The rugby star from Port Elizabeth can not only recite but knows how to hold his own in leading amagwijo (traditional Xhosa songs).

