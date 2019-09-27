This is what DJ Fresh is watching, reading, & listening to
Thato Sikwane, more popularly known as DJ Fresh, has been a favourite in the radio industry ever since starting his career back in 1992. Today his voice is one of the most recognised on SA airwaves.
Fresh recently left Metro FM and popped back onto our radar this month on 947, after being announced as the new Afternoon Drive presenter. We asked him what's on his cultural radar ...
MUSIC
I have had Zonke's L.O.V.E. album on repeat in my car for the past year or so since it came out. I listen to at least one song a day religiously. L.O.V.E is my favourite song.
WATCH | The music video for Zonke's track 'L.O.V.E.'
ART
My tattoos. And expression through music is my art. We have pieces in the house, I can't take credit for them; they are my wife's selections.
PLACE
Am I allowed to say home is where the heart is? I was born and raised in Botswana and still have my folks there, but my family and I live in Johannesburg North.
BOOK
My time is usually limited so audio books work best for me.
With the time I had on my hands the past few weeks, a friend bought me A Certain Amount of Madness by Amber Murrey, which is about Thomas Sankara.
RESTAURANTS
Daruma by Oskido and Moyo at Zoo Lake. Say no more.
TELEVISION
I don't watch a lot of TV so I record everything and binge watch it later.
What is very big in my house now is The Throne and the kids got me to watch Stranger Things on Netflix.
APP
The Swarm app allows you to check in at every location and counts how many times you check in when you arrive from out of town.
I travel a lot, so on arrival I always make sure I don't forget to check in when I land in Johannesburg.
THEATRE
Madagascar The Musical - on at the People's Theatre in downtown Jozi. My daughter Wandi, who is 10 years old, is one of the penguins.