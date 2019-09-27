This is what DJ Fresh is watching, reading, & listening to

BOOK

My time is usually limited so audio books work best for me.

With the time I had on my hands the past few weeks, a friend bought me A Certain Amount of Madness by Amber Murrey, which is about Thomas Sankara.

RESTAURANTS

Daruma by Oskido and Moyo at Zoo Lake. Say no more.

TELEVISION

I don't watch a lot of TV so I record everything and binge watch it later.

What is very big in my house now is The Throne and the kids got me to watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

APP

The Swarm app allows you to check in at every location and counts how many times you check in when you arrive from out of town.

I travel a lot, so on arrival I always make sure I don't forget to check in when I land in Johannesburg.