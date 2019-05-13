Female graffiti artists are gradually taking over the streets

In the recent past there has certainly been a marked appreciation for street art.

From commercial collaborations between street artists and major brands, to the upcoming opening of Fluctuart, a museum in Paris dedicated solely to street art, it is now considered a serious art form changing the art landscape.

Yet female street artists are still not quite making the same mark as male street artists in the world. Some female artists even admit that they are more likely to know more male artists than female ones. Mosibudi Randa says even though she is interested in female portraiture on walls, a lot of the work you tend to see is created by men.

“You know, that’s something I’d like to do but you find that it’s a lot of men that do it as well, that are actually portraying these women on walls and stuff.”