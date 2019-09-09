Sredojevic takes less than a month to win a trophy at new Zamalek

It has taken Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic less than a month to achieve at new club Zamalek what he failed to do in just over two seasons at Orlando Pirates after leading the Egyptian side to success in the Egyptian Cup on Sunday night.

New Moroccan striker Achraf Bencharki emerged as the hero of the final with two goals in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria to take the trophy for a sixth time in seven years.

A trophy for Sredojevic will now allow him a less pressured platform for the next few months in the all-demanding world of Arab football as he gets ready for the new season.

Sunday’s cup final was the final act of last season with the conclusion of the campaign delayed because of the break enforced by Egypt hosting the Africa Cup of Nations finals in June and July.

Zamalek deservedly went ahead in the 52nd minute through Youssef Ibrahim and Bencharki extended the lead 11 minutes before completing the rout seven minutes from time.