National Book Week : Celebrating budding child authors

About Bala Books

Bala Books is a publishing house which focuses on children’s books written by children. “Children don’t have a voice and what I mean by that is it’s always adults that are representing children. We never stop to ask what children want or what children think,” says Kaiser.

Through this initiative, aspiring child authors learn about the process of storytelling and book authoring in a series of modules.

Kaiser says the inspiration behind the company was the need to create an inclusive learning environment that allowed children to express themselves by writing their own books.

“I realised that so many children are left behind in aspects of learning, so I wanted to create learning that ensures that no child is left behind,” he says.

While this is a noble cause, it’s not without its hurdles.