Banyana Banyana vice-captain makes history

Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane made history on Thursday after she joined European giants AC Milan to become the first South African woman to sign with an Italian club.

The Serie A Women’s League outfit snapped up the former Mamelodi Sundowns star on a one year contract.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but it is believed to be lucrative. The move also offers the Soweto-born star an opportunity to play on the highest stage of world club football as Milan are regular campaigners in the Uefa Champions League.

The talented midfielder, who starred for Canberra United in the coveted W-League in Australia last season, has been handed her favourite number 11 jersey.