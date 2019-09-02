Get to know dub poet d’bi.young anitafrika ahead of the SA Book Fair

Get a taste of this fierce, ingenious womxn in hxr conversation with our editor Mila de Villiers:

1. Oxford Reference defines dub poetry as “a kind of poetry that emerged in Jamaica and England during the early 1970s, influenced by the rhythms of reggae music ... Dub poetry includes lyrics and narrative poems on various subjects, including protest against racism and police brutality, the celebration of sex, music and ganja, and Rastafarian religious theme.” What does dub poetry mean to you?

Dub is word. Dub is sound. Dub is powah. Dub poetry is performance poetry, politrix, roots reggae. Dub emerged from the spiritual-emotional-physical-creative psyche and life experience of conscious youth in Jamaica in the 1970s, centred around the Jamaica School of Drama at the Cultural Training Centre (now the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts).

These early poets were artistically responding to British-imposed systemic oppressions. Early Jamaican dub poets include Oku Onuora (credited with coining the term "dub poetry"), Mikey Smith, my mother Anita Stewart, Tomlin Ellis, Tommy Ricketts, Malachi Smith (all original members of Jamaica’s first dub poetry band Poets in Unity); Jean "Binta" Breeze, Linton Kwesi Johnson and Benjamin Zephaniah out of London, UK; and Lillian Allen, Ahdri Zhina Mandiela and Afua Cooper out of Toronto, Canada. They all demanded and subsequently created a new art form that represented and reflected the working-class - linguistically, socially, and politically.

Coming from the roots of reggae, dub fiercely challenged colonialism, imperialism, patriarchy, classism, racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of oppression, while riding a wicked reggae beat. Through this old/new form of poetry/music (an outgrowth of the African griot tradition), Jamaicans and people worldwide continue to orate revolutionary art and struggle.

2. Dismantling/destabilising gender and sexuality norms as imposed by Western ideals feature prominently in your poetry. Could you elaborate on (a) the harmful - and destructive - nature of archaic gender roles?



Archaic gender and sexuality roles do not give me room to realise and express my full and dynamic humanity. Not only are they silencing and shaming, they also reinforce and justify inequality, discrimination and violence based on old colonial narratives that form the foundation of systemic racism, patriarchy, homophobia and classism. They are dangerous because they homogenise humanity when in fact we are brilliantly heterogeneous and need political, social and cultural systems that are courageous enough to educate us towards a deeper understanding of ourselves and our world.

and (b) your decision to include an "x" in gendered nouns and pronouns, eg. sxster (sister), axntie (auntie), midwxfe (midwife), and sxr (sir)?



Yes, gendered nouns and pronouns include an "x" in their spelling. This is to challenge the gender binarity of the English language, to be inclusive of all genders and to bring our awareness to how we relate to representations of gender in the book. I want the reader to be aware of how gender is functioning in their own mind and body by creating the environment for them to "bump up" against the words, each time their brain registers an "x" where ordinarily another letter would be. I kept Jamaica Nation Language words such as dawtah, moddah and faadah as is because I believe these spellings are already performing an anti-colonial queering, which includes (for me) the queering of gender and sex.