IN PICTURES |Inside Somizi and Mohale’s Italian baecation
Love birds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung are taking over Europe and we’re here for it. It’s great to see them take time out of the hustle and bustle to chase the sun and enjoy touristy things together.
Somhale, as they’re affectionately known are no strangers to European soil, they got engaged in the city of love, Paris last year and their love seems to have grown ever since.
Despite breakup rumours earlier this year, these two have kept a united front.
To celebrate the beauty of love and travel, we’ve rounded up five of our favourite snaps from Somhale’s Italian getaway.
Here are five of our favourite snaps they have shared:
The category is legs and the undisputed champions are Somhale! We’re already counting down the days to summer because this pair will definitely be serving us major shades and shorts all season long. Also, we love the colour-coordination between the lovers.
It’s no secret that Somizi likes the finer things in life and judging by how hard he works, he has the pocket for them too. Seeing him shop at one of his favourite luxury brands, Louis Vuitton is the kind of flex we love to see.
It would be a disservice if one of Mzansi’s most fashionable couple would visit Italy without visiting one of the fashion capitals of the world, Milan. We’re glad they did and served rich uncle looks while doing it.
A summer vacay without a beach day is incomplete to be honest and we’re glad Somhale spent some time at the beach and shared this snap of melanin popping!
The couple gave us a wonderful view from the top when they shared this snap while sipping on cocktails, enjoying the sun and appreciating great Italian architecture. They are clearly living the dream.