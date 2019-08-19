IN PICTURES |Inside Somizi and Mohale’s Italian baecation

Love birds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung are taking over Europe and we’re here for it. It’s great to see them take time out of the hustle and bustle to chase the sun and enjoy touristy things together.

Somhale, as they’re affectionately known are no strangers to European soil, they got engaged in the city of love, Paris last year and their love seems to have grown ever since.

Despite breakup rumours earlier this year, these two have kept a united front.

To celebrate the beauty of love and travel, we’ve rounded up five of our favourite snaps from Somhale’s Italian getaway.