IN PICTURES | Inside Amanda du-Pont's Mauritius vacay
Amanda du-Pont just minds her own business, collects her coins and treats herself to life – we can’t help but stan! While we’re knee-deep in the dead of winter, the jet-setting actress has been chasing summer with the love of her life.
Fresh off a magical vacay in Europe with her fiance, Shawn Rodriques, the couple decided basking in more sun is the way to go and headed to the tropical island Mauritius.
Here are five of our favourite snaps she's shared:
Amanda is living our Dezemba mood in July by basking in the sun and enjoying beautiful views in the private resort, Le Saint Géran.
Waking up in one of the most beautiful islands in the world, and looking like the esteemed guest you are must be such a vibe. If Childish Gambino’s Feels like summer had a poster child, it would be Amanda in this snap.
Clearly everyday is beach day when you’re in Mauritius at the best time of the year (from May to December)! Strolling in some of the best beaches in Africa and enjoying sunny days with the love of her life, Amanda is living!
View this post on Instagram
'Trek into the Wild' @oolesaintgeran arranges tailored excursions👌🏽🌴 Today we went into the wild, off the island, with our own eco-ranger from the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. It's amazing to see people who have dedicated their lives to wildlife and nature conservation and the positive affect they have on our environment. #oolesaintgeran #feelmauritius #oonlyhere
Are you even on an African island if you don’t do something deeply connected to nature and wildlife? Also, peep how comfy and effortlessly cool Amanda’s hiking ‘fit is?!
The caption of this photo made us feel warm and fuzzy inside because Amanda's fiance proposed to her in a similar setting last year: a secluded island. Love is beautiful!