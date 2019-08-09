5 quotes about self-love by the legendary Whitney Houston
Today, the late Whitney Houston would’ve turned 56 .
Known for hits such as I will always love you and I wanna dance with somebody among a plethora of chart-toppers, Whitney was a force to be reckoned with, both behind the mic and offstage.
Although her private life was riddled with scandals and drug addiction, Whitney always managed to rise like a phoenix.
In 2009, after a long hiatus , Whitney reclaimed her title as Queen of the Charts when her comeback album, I look to you sold 304,000 copies in its debut week.
To honour the legend, we’ve rounded up five of our favourite quotes from Whitney about self-love and owning your power as a woman.
1. “Women...we get the diva title, but not the genius title.”
Women in showbiz are often called divas when they command respect in a male-dominated industry. In an interview she did in 1999, Whitney denounced this title while she honoured other phenomenal women in the music industry like Missy Elliot and Lauryn Hill.
2. “I like being a woman, even in a man's world. After all, men can't wear dresses, but we can wear the pants.”
We love a queen who changes the narrative of patriarchal anecdotes! Even in the early days of her career, she was already leaving journalists in awe of her prowess. In an interview with Time magazine she spoke about how she wears the pants in a ‘man’s world’.
3. “Learning to love yourself, it is the greatest love of all.”
In her rendition of George Benson’s 1977 hit, The greatest love of all, Whitney teaches us that self-love is the most important encounter one can experience and this is the message we’re sending out to all the women out there this month and every other day of the year. Come home to yourself, Queen!
4. "Nobody makes me do anything I don't want to do. It's my decision. So the biggest devil is me. I'm either my best friend or my worst enemy. And that's how I have to deal with it."
One of the most important facets of self-love is holding yourself accountable and we love how Whitney was so aware of the power that lies within her.
5. “From the beginning, the camera and I were great friends. I know the eye of the camera is on me - eye to eye. It loves me, and I love it.”
Pictures are the visual evidence of self-expression and love. Whitney knew this and there are many pictures of her that attest to her star power, grace and timeless beauty.
WATCH | Whitney's Greatest Love of All
Whitney Houston's official music video for 'Greatest Love Of All'.