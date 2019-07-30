#FriendshipDay: 5 celebs who are friendship goals
July 30 is International Day of Friendship, as declared by the UN General Assembly in 2011. What’s the purpose of Friendship Day, you might ask?
Well, apart from celebrating one of the most complex of human relationships, this day is meant to recognise the importance of friendship as a noble and valuable sentiment among people around the world. It also supports the idea that friendship between individuals, peoples, countries and cultures can promote peace.
Although Celebville can be a cold place, filled with fickle friendships, there are some genuine connections that have stood the test of time. In honour of Friendship Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite celeb BFFs who serve squad goals like it ain’t a thang!
Rouge, Miss Cosmo and Moozlie
Dubbed the hip hop Powerpuff Girls, this trio is our absolute fave because they promote each other’s work in an industry that often pits women against each other.
From recording hit summer singles together to hyping each other on IG comment sections and promoting each other’s projects, they are in it together.
Bonnie Mbuli and Thandiswa Mazwai
We grew up seeing these incredible women on our television screens and gushing over the magic they embodied way before #BlackGirlMagic was a thing.
Mbuli and Mazwai’s friendship continues to blossom and is a reminder that relationships in the entertainment industry can actually last.
How lit was this 🔥💖— Se6astian the 6lack boy🌈 (@Bad_Seabas) August 27, 2018
Lebo mathosa
Thandiswa mazwai
Bonnie mbuli
and their friend. pic.twitter.com/kGa8BxptwC
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell
Many of us know this duo as best friends on the ’90s hit sitcom Martin but their friendship wasn’t only on-screen and it began prior to their roles as Pam and Gina. The pair met at auditions as child stars and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
Boasting over 30 years of friendship, these two have been with each other through thick and thin and even hosted the 2018 Soul Train Awards together … What do they say about friends that slay together and staying together, again?
Sphe and Naves
If they’re not making us sweat on the dance floor, they’re making us laugh through traffic on their drive-time show The Kings Drive on Gagasi FM. Inseparable duo Sphe and Naves make working with your best friend look uncomplicated.
The mates own Icon Soweto, a dance and night club in Pimville, Soweto, where some of the biggest names in South African show business, like Somizi Mhlongo, Da L.E.S and Mo Flava have partied. We can’t help but stan friends who make paper and break bread together.
Una Rams, Muzi and Langa Mavuso
This is a squad made in music paradise! These three musicians are the alternative kids all the weirdos wish they’d hang with. If they’re not performing at festivals together, they’re in the studio producing magic. Making sonic memories with your friends all in a day’s work is living the dream.