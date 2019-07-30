FriendshipDay: 5 celebs who are friendship goals

July 30 is International Day of Friendship, as declared by the UN General Assembly in 2011. What’s the purpose of Friendship Day, you might ask?

Well, apart from celebrating one of the most complex of human relationships, this day is meant to recognise the importance of friendship as a noble and valuable sentiment among people around the world. It also supports the idea that friendship between individuals, peoples, countries and cultures can promote peace.

Although Celebville can be a cold place, filled with fickle friendships, there are some genuine connections that have stood the test of time. In honour of Friendship Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite celeb BFFs who serve squad goals like it ain’t a thang!