World Whisky Day: 7 things you didn't know about the "wine of Wall Street"

3. Wait, what? Whisky is beer?!

Well, not exactly....but it is beer that got a graduate degree...sort of. To distill whisky, you actually first have to make beer, so essentially, whisky is beer that’s been distilled two or three times.

4. Is that where the colour comes from?

The color of whisky comes from the wooden barrels in which it is aged. As the whisky matures, the wood expands and contracts with the change in temperature, with the compounds from the wood giving whisky its dark color.

5. How old does the "beer"need to be, to be whisky?

So after whiskey graduates from being a beer, it still needs to age for three years. This is the minimum requirement for a Scottish whisky to even think about qualifying to become a Scotch.

6. What about the alcohol that evaporates?

Sad as it is, some of the alcohol evaporates during the process, and that alcohol actually has a name: Angel’s share. In Scotland and Ireland, this share for the angels accounts for approximately 2% of the contents of each cask each year, but the amount is even higher in warmer climates.

7. Alright, anything else?

We're sure by now you've either seen the ad, or seen the billboards with our Trevor Noah telling us to "keep walking". Well, Trevor is not the first to do it because the famous striding man seen on a bottle of Johnnie Walker was first drawn in 1908. However, he only started to appear on the packaging from the 1950s and then in 1999, he changed his striding direction for the launch of the Keep Walking campaign. The campaign was about walking forwards into the new millennium.