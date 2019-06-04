Evolution of cognac adds fresh dash to hip lifestyle

Cognac has come a long way since being seen as the drink of choice by old men in smoky rooms.

As the years have gone by, and rappers have largely popularised the drink with mentions in their music, the “water of life” as it is largely referred to in Cognac, the area in France where it originates from, has seen a rebrand as a top lifestyle choice for many who now see their preferred nectar as some what of a status symbol.

The drink’s popularity has grown so much that it has yielded World Cognac Day, on June 4. With the upsurge in its profile, certain luxury cognac houses have introduced lifestyle events as a way of extending the brand’s reach beyond the four walls of popular bars. One such initiative is the Martell Home Live series – alive, interactive talk show platform and experience that celebrates cultural innovators in the music, arts, entertainment industries.

One of the cultural innovators at the helm of the international event is Karim Lateef, senior manager of culture and programming at Pernod Ricard USA. As a man in the know in the drink ’s industry, Lateef gives us the insight on cognac as well as some of the latest trends.