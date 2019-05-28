Five minutes with comedian Mpho Popps

It ’s been a decade since Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane’s first television appearance as a contestant on So you Think you’re Funny! Since then he’s proved that he really is funny with his acclaimed acts that have graced the stages of both local and international comedy festivals, including The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Popps has begun a nationwide tour, Black in my Day, which he has described as a combination of experiences that have shaped his life. The award-winning comedian attributes his success on the comedy scene to being himself. “My belief is that my talent and skill are not a show I put on, but an embodiment of my true self,” he says. In the lead-up to his national tour, Popps spoke to us about the first thing he does in the morning, what superpower he would love to have and the lamest joke he’s ever told.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I listen to TD Jakes.

And your favourite childhood memory?

I choked on something while I was bathing and I ran to the lounge to seek help. My mom hit my back two or three times and I was saved. Problem was there were guests in the lounge and there I was fully naked.

You're on death row, what’s your last meal?

My sister’s lamb stew.

How do you calm your nerves before a show?

I pray every time before I goon stage, whether I’m alone or with my team, and I pace alot.

You're a contestant on Fear Factor, who's your partner and why?

My best friend of 25 years Jean-Paul Watson. The man fears nothing.

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

To be invisible or invincible. I get confused between those two, yeah one of those.

Describe Black in my Day in a sentence.

The stories that shaped Mpho Popps’s humour.