Thembi Seete, Black Coffee & Gigi LaMayne: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Africa Day weekend was filled with celebrations from within the continent and abroad. From playing at sold out events to making history - this weekend was one for the books.
Here’s a look at what some of your faves got up to this weekend!
Actress and musician Thembi Seete seems to be having a fabulous time chasing the sun in Estonia. She wrote “Travelling expands the mind” in an Instagram post and she looks amazing while doing it!
The Presidential Inaguration fell on Africa Day this year and stars like Zola Nombona used the opportunity to slay in African designs. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in this Antherline couture dress!
Multi-award winning rapper Gigi LaMayne made history by being the first female rapper to perform at the Presidential Inauguration. In-between making big moves, the hip-hop artist took some time to mingle and take snaps from the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
I would like to thank my family and friends for throwing me a lovely surprise farewell party. I knew that I was loved but not in this magnitude 😩 my friends organized EVERYTHING from the outfit to alcohol😂 I have never in my life met a bunch of caring people like this. They always warn us about Joburg friends but it has never been the case with me because my friends are bloody awesome. I’m truly blessed 🙏🏽 Hunty @stateofgvru thank you for this amazing dress 😍 I love you guys @Zbu_m @fizicss @langamav @lazz_h @mthaux @k_amanda65 @k_kuypers @nobby_star @dineomakosholo and not forgetting my brother & sister @bm2_bmtt @yands1 Until we meet again 🥂
Merica Monamodi’s weekend was filled with lovely surprises. The YouTuber’s friends and family threw her a surprise farewell party before she jets off to South Korea next month.
As usual, Black Coffee was booked and busy this weekend. The DJ played at a sold out event in Paris on Friday and then headed to Hï Ibiza on Saturday where fans went wild over his set.
Actress Gabrielle Union served serious body goals while soaking up some sun and Island hopping. Gabrielle is in Greece with her hubby Dwayne Wade on vacation which they have also dubbed #WadeWorldTour2019.