Sho Madjozi on what her dream celebration is and the moment that almost made her cry

What has been your highlight of 2018?

I got my first magazine cover,my first international gig, a big-hit song, several important brand endorsements, and performed on some of the most epic local stages. But my biggest achievement was when I went to a gig in Soweto and girls had come dressed in Xibelani and I brought them on stage to dance with me. I almost cried. They were so proud and so, so beautiful.

1. Describe your perfect celebration.

I want to have a festival in the form of my childhood village. One of the stages is outside a hut and it’s called xiseveseve party and the mosh pit would be the kraal. The hip-hop stage would be the central circle where important meetings were held.Like a lekgotla. We’d have real cows and serve traditional beer.

2. If you could know the absolute truth to one question, what would it be?

I would ask what happened to Nkosinathi Nkomo.

3. What’s the most interesting thing you have done this year?

The collaborations I setup for One Source Live. I picked my favourite artists, put them in the most unlikely groups, and each group made a song. You could have a trap artist on a gqom beat with a maskandi singer on the chorus. The result was beyond beautiful.