Tips on how best to taste your whisky if you’re a novice

1. Nose your whisky: Take the time to smell the aromas of the whisky, as your sense of smell is the strongest of your five senses. I encourage you to nose more than you taste or drink. Lift the glass up towards your nose, take a deep breath-in through your mouth and your nose, inhaling and appreciating its complex aromas. Be sure not to bring the glass too close, as the strength of the alcohol can often numb a novice’s senses.