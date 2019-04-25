Dosto Noge dusts up to bring you Samas list

A blast from the past will host the nomination party tonight for the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas).

Dosto Noge, renowned for his stint as the original presenter on SABC 1's Selimathunzi, will come out of hiatus to compere the announcement of the 2019 nominees.

The 50-year-old will co-host the nostalgic night with former child star Hulisani Ravele at the first home of the Samas, the Alberton Civic Theatre.

"Those younger than 25 years will be wondering, 'who is this madala?'. Maybe if I say duku duku it will click," he told Sowetan yesterday.

"I will be taking you through the different stages of the Samas and how the local music industry has evolved over the last 25 years.

"I still remember when they started, we had no idea of what they were trying to achieve. The vibe was 'we are trying to go the Grammy awards style'.

"There was also some controversy that kwaito wasn't on the list," said Noge.

"From there they changed the industry in the sense that performers knew that they had to work on their craft in order to be recognised."

Noge is sort of coming out of retirement. In the last few years he has been focused on his life and he worked as a TVET campus manager under the department of higher education and training.

"I'm not nervous at all, I asked them this morning: 'Why did you choose me out of so many people?' They said they simply want me to take people down memory lane.

"It's a fun script, a Jam Alley kind of script."

More "Throwback Thursday" moments; Ishmael, Joe Nina, Mapaputsi, Skwatta Kamp, Deborah Fraser and Steve Kekana will perform.

New kids on the block Rouge, Thinah Zungu and Moonchild complete the

line-up.

The event will be streamed live on www.mymuze.com.