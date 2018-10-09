Are our lifestyles killing us?

Health problems such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease are lifestyle diseases, and, as their prevalence increases, it is clear that South Africans are becoming unhealthier. The latest Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) report on Mortality and Causes of Death in our country showed that tuberculosis is still the leading underlying natural cause of death.

But diabetes, ranked at number two on that list, is also a real cause for concern. It is difficult to pinpoint a genetic predisposition to these lifestyle diseases, but it is often the case that diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease will be common to family members who have the same or similar lifestyles. However, access to education about these lifestyle factors, as well as to information about better food choices, also play a part in how easily people are able to make lifestyle changes.