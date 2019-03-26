Food trends you can try this avo season

All hail millennials and their instagrammable avo toast – avo season is upon us!

The good fats contained in avos make them the perfect compliment to many popular diets at the moment: the keto, paleo, grain free and pegan diets; not to mention the health benefits these good fats offer when it comes to anti-ageing properties.

Avos are naturally cholesterol free and have high amounts of monounsaturated fat which is good for your heart and promotes good cholesterol.

This avo season, frozen avo treats with their creamy texture and buttery flavour, driven by the interest in plant-based foods, are among the hottest predicted food trends of 2019.

Made with dairy-free milk alternatives, hummus, coconut water, sesame seeds or even wasabi, you can make your own go-to popsicles this avo season.