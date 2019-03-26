Food trends you can try this avo season
All hail millennials and their instagrammable avo toast – avo season is upon us!
The good fats contained in avos make them the perfect compliment to many popular diets at the moment: the keto, paleo, grain free and pegan diets; not to mention the health benefits these good fats offer when it comes to anti-ageing properties.
Avos are naturally cholesterol free and have high amounts of monounsaturated fat which is good for your heart and promotes good cholesterol.
This avo season, frozen avo treats with their creamy texture and buttery flavour, driven by the interest in plant-based foods, are among the hottest predicted food trends of 2019.
Made with dairy-free milk alternatives, hummus, coconut water, sesame seeds or even wasabi, you can make your own go-to popsicles this avo season.
Avocado, Coconut and Cocoa Popsicles (Vegan)
Serves: 4 - 6
Ingredients
- 2 Ripe avocados,
- 200ml Coconut water, or coconut milk for a creamier texture
- 15g Good quality cocoa powder
Method
- To make, place all the ingredients in a blender until smooth and pourable. Add a few teaspoons cold water if necessary.
- Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze for 6-8 hours.
- Unmould and garnish with grated fresh coconut, keep chilled until ready to eat.
Avocado and Wasabi Popsicles (Vegetarian)
Serves 4 - 6
Ingredients
- 2 Avocados, peeled and chopped
- 100ml Plain yoghurt, can substitute with coconut yoghurt/milk for vegan
- 15 ml Wasabi , or more to taste
- 100g Wasabi peas, crushed
Method
- To make, place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and pourable. Add a few teaspoons cold water if necessary.
- Pour into popsicle moulds and decorate tops with crushed wasabi peas.
- Freeze for 6-8 hours.
- Unmould and keep chilled until ready to eat.
Avocado and Hummus Popsicles (Vegan)
Serves 4 - 6
Ingredients
- 2 Avocados, peeled and chopped
- 100g Hummus
- 5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
- 5ml (1 tsp) Crushed garlic
- 1 Lemon, juice and zest
- Pinch of sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Sesame seeds to garnish
Method
- To make, place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and pourable. Add a few of teaspoons cold water if necessary.
- Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze for 6-8 hours.
- Unmould, dip into sesame seeds to garnish and keep chilled until ready to eat.