Everyone's raving about the Keto Diet, but how safe is it?

HOW IT WORKS

Odds are you’ve heard of the Keto Diet and have even considered trying it out to shake off those unwanted kilos. You probably know it’s a high-fat, low-carb diet and wonder what makes it different to other, similar diets.

On the Keto Diet, instead of using sugar that comes from carbohydrates as a fuel, the body is forced to use ketone bodies, a fuel the liver produces from stored fat during a process known as ketosis.

Ashleigh Caradas, a registered dietitian based in Parktown North, Joburg, says: “It tricks the body into starvation because the body becomes starved for glucose and starts to burn its own fat for energy.”

The fastest way to achieve this is by actually fasting, but the Keto Diet offers an alternative that allows you to eat.