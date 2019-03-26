LISTEN | How you can also pave your own way as a foodpreneur

Starting your own business can be daunting, especially one based in the foods industry. We speak to foodpreneur, Thuto Mphahlele on how she made a success of her cake business.

Mphahlele left her studies in accounting to pursue studies in a career as a cake maker. While she did not get the support she may have expected, Mphahlele takes us through the journey of leaving one future behind to pave the way for her own ambitions.