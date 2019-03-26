SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

LISTEN | How you can also pave your own way as a foodpreneur

By thango ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 26 March 2019 - 13:31
Fruitti Cakes founder Thuto Mphahlele.
Fruitti Cakes founder Thuto Mphahlele.
Image: Supplied.

Starting your own business can be daunting, especially one based in the foods industry. We speak to foodpreneur, Thuto Mphahlele on how she made a success of her cake business.

Mphahlele left her studies in accounting to pursue studies in a career as a cake maker. While she did not get the support she may have expected, Mphahlele takes us through the journey of leaving one future behind to pave the way for her own ambitions.

For more episodes,click here

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media@SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Why more small businesses need to branch into social media to attract more clients

SebenzaLIve is bringing you SebenzaViews, our way of keeping young minds up to date and motivated to make big moves.
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

LISTEN |How Rosie Motene is reclaiming her soil and advocating for women in the entertainment industry

Rosie Motene holds a number of titles to her name. From actress, producer to founding Waka Talent Agency she is a formidable name in the South ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X