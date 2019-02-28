Former doctor finds her calling in film

When the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) take place this weekend at Sun City, one of the people rubbing shoulders with the country’s A-listers will be medical doctor turned film producer Lwazi Manzi of Spier Films.

Manzi, a former emergency room doctor, threw caution to the wind when she left medicine behind to follow her passion.

“I am a hopeless romantic and always follow my heart,” Manzi says. “I truly believe the time has passed for people to study one thing at university and then have one career their whole lives.”

Manzi’s six-year transition from doctor to full-time film producer has seen her involved in notable productions such as the award-winning film Of Good Report, Three Way Junction, Love Jacked and Bram Fischer.