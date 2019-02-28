Behind the scenes with Simphiwe Dana

I’m an early riser, so I get most of my day’s work done in the morning. That is my making sure that my teenaged kids have what they need for the school day. I then go for a jog and some exercise. I have such a newfound respect for exercising, not only is it good for the body but more importantly for the soul and mind, which is healing for me, and has become a huge coping mechanism for my battle with depression and anxiety.