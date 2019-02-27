S Mag

Hold up! Is Solange dropping a new album?

By s mag - 27 February 2019 - 12:11
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Solange Knowles shook the internet yesterday when she announced her welcomed return into our lives with what is believed to be a hint about a possible upcoming album. 

Ms. Knowles snatched our wigs and souls with a collection of images that left little to the imagination when she tweeted that she had created a profile on social networking site, BlackPlanet.

Solo, as she is popularly known to her fans, shared images of herself wearing stripper heels on a stripper pole with her hair flowing in the wind. There are also images of the singer scantily dressed in a barely there body suit, also giving a nod to her hometown of Houston with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

As expected, Twitter went mad over the surprise stunt, with people speculating whether she really was the woman on the pole, what the purpose of the profile was and whether the dates on the visuals were hints of an upcoming tour.

 

Solange, who has been awol for a while, even barely posting on her Instagram, is set to take over a number of festivals this year.  She is billed to perform at Coachella, Primavera and Bonnaroo. 

We all know that Solange always holds it down when it comes to creative artistic direction, so hopefully news of a new album will be confirmed soon as we have waited too long since 2016’s A Seat at The Table.

