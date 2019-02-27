Hold up! Is Solange dropping a new album?
Solange Knowles shook the internet yesterday when she announced her welcomed return into our lives with what is believed to be a hint about a possible upcoming album.
Ms. Knowles snatched our wigs and souls with a collection of images that left little to the imagination when she tweeted that she had created a profile on social networking site, BlackPlanet.
find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019
black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC
Solo, as she is popularly known to her fans, shared images of herself wearing stripper heels on a stripper pole with her hair flowing in the wind. There are also images of the singer scantily dressed in a barely there body suit, also giving a nod to her hometown of Houston with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.
As expected, Twitter went mad over the surprise stunt, with people speculating whether she really was the woman on the pole, what the purpose of the profile was and whether the dates on the visuals were hints of an upcoming tour.
Oh this music is about to KNOCK. #solange pic.twitter.com/yDXYSbQR0m— Miss Suber (@misssuber) February 26, 2019
2016 - "A Seat At The Table"— Maker of Memories (@MakerofMemories) February 26, 2019
2019 - "Now Shaketh The Table" #Solange #fisk_rys19 pic.twitter.com/9W2tLIIwNA
Me after seeing @solangeknowles pictures : pic.twitter.com/KSAqSvIJSF— siviwe tsotsobe 💕 (@mellowmelanin_) February 27, 2019
Solange, who has been awol for a while, even barely posting on her Instagram, is set to take over a number of festivals this year. She is billed to perform at Coachella, Primavera and Bonnaroo.
We all know that Solange always holds it down when it comes to creative artistic direction, so hopefully news of a new album will be confirmed soon as we have waited too long since 2016’s A Seat at The Table.