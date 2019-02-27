Dress like the stars: Nhlanhla Nciza & Theo Kgosinkwe

Music duo Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe’s fashion is as unrivalled as their culture defining hit songs. Over the years both Nciza and Kgosinkwe have been growing their personal brands as fashion trend setters defying age norms and truly living up to one of their most celebrated song ‘Gugo’thandayo’.

Nciza’s authentic love for fashion is also reflected through her own brand that is inspired by both the 40’s and 80’s era. While she’s big on dressing in beautifully designed gowns, Nciza can also be seen in denim jeans paired with simple knitwear tops.

Kgosinkwe can be described as a dandy man who combines the African aesthetic with the classic English style.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this summer season: