Dress like the stars: Nhlanhla Nciza & Theo Kgosinkwe
Music duo Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe’s fashion is as unrivalled as their culture defining hit songs. Over the years both Nciza and Kgosinkwe have been growing their personal brands as fashion trend setters defying age norms and truly living up to one of their most celebrated song ‘Gugo’thandayo’.
Nciza’s authentic love for fashion is also reflected through her own brand that is inspired by both the 40’s and 80’s era. While she’s big on dressing in beautifully designed gowns, Nciza can also be seen in denim jeans paired with simple knitwear tops.
Kgosinkwe can be described as a dandy man who combines the African aesthetic with the classic English style.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this summer season:
Nhlanhla Nciza – Glamour personified
Steal her style
- Print and colour. Make bright clothing with bold prints the centre of your wardrobe.
- Accessories. Use accessories to add a chicer finish to your looks. Go for oversized sunglasses with crystal embellishments and pair with stacked jewellery to complete any simple look.
- Fabrication. When it comes to fabric pairing, do not follow the rules. Go for a sequin top and match it to denim trousers and finish the look with metallic high heels.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Theo Kgosinkwe – The modern dandy
Steal his style
- Suiting. Break the rules to traditional suiting by going for deconstructed silhouettes in punchy primary colours.
- Accessories. Experiment with bold printed chokers and felt hats in rich hues such as burgundy and burnt orange.
- Dressing down. For the dandy man going casual can feel like stepping out of a comfort zone. Thus keep it as chic in printed sweat pants paired with solid colour cashmere golfer, finish the look by adding a poor boy hat.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Mat and May, matandmay.co.za
Pringle of Scotland, 011 783 4355
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za