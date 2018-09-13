Entertainment

Vusi Mahlasela bemoans industry flaws

By Patience Bambalele - 13 September 2018 - 13:13
Vusi Mahlasela was capped at UKZN.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Vusi Mahlasela used his graduation ceremony to advocate to change in the music industry.

The legendary musician was capped with an honorary doctorate by the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Mahlasela pointed out many flaws in the industry.

"How do those who buy music contribute to the welfare of musicians when they purchase counterfeits in the streets? Where is the law enforcement in this regard?

"How much are musicians likely to make since the [public] broadcaster and all other media outlets in the country are obsessed with playing overseas music? Just switch on the television set or radio today and you will think you are in America or Europe. We recognise that we are part of a global society of nations, but we must also be proud of our own local arts productions."

