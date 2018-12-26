Dress like the stars: Thulisile Phongolo and Lunga Shabalala

Multi-talented artists Thulisile Phongolo and Lunga Shabalala’s personal style can be described as street chic with modern contemporary classic accents.

Phongolo is often seen in chic dresses paired with the latest accessory items. What to love most about her style is her ability to fuse her beauty looks with her every day outfits.

Shabalala’s fashion choices can be described as casual chic in prints ranging from floral to graphic t-shirt designs.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.