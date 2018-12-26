Dress like the stars: Thulisile Phongolo and Lunga Shabalala
Multi-talented artists Thulisile Phongolo and Lunga Shabalala’s personal style can be described as street chic with modern contemporary classic accents.
Phongolo is often seen in chic dresses paired with the latest accessory items. What to love most about her style is her ability to fuse her beauty looks with her every day outfits.
Shabalala’s fashion choices can be described as casual chic in prints ranging from floral to graphic t-shirt designs.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.
Thulisile Phongolo – High street
Steal her style
- Keep it classic. Shop for classics such as black dresses and white t-shirts and pair with strappy black heels.
- Accessories. Use accessories such as statement bags and statement earrings to build your looks.
- Trends. Balance your wardrobe between classics and trendy pieces by introducing such as cycling shorts and chunky sneakers.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Lunga Shabalala –
Steal his style
- Start collecting printed t-shirts and pair with denim trousers. Add a blazer for a sauve look.
- Add colour. Go for suits in soft pastels such as pink and yellow; complete the look with a crisp white shirt.
- Keep your accessories game simple by shopping for aviator shades, beaded bracelets and floral lapels.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023
H&M, h&m.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za