Dress like the stars: Kefiboo & Rich Mnisi
Style connoisseur Kefilwe Mabote, popularily known as Kefiboo , and creative director Rich Mnisi can be said to be informing the fashion zeitgeist.
Having recently been named whisky distillery Macallan’s Master of Couture and having worked with some of our top designers, such as Quiteria & George, Orapeleng Modutle and Gert-Johan Coetzee, Mabote is one of South Africa’s most loved digital luxury influencers. When asked to describe her personal style, Mabote said: “I am drawn to a minimal aesthetic, which is a great reflection of the Parisian chic style.”
Mnisi’s style can be described as quirky with athletic accents, as he is often spotted wearing sporty gear. When he is not on trend with athleisure, he often rocks a grunge look, with sultry elements.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring season:
Kefilwe Mabote – Parisian chic
Steal her style
- Introduce more black to your wardrobe. You can’t miss with this color, so shop for more key items in it, such as a leather jacket.
- Keep it sleek. Opting for a Parisian style means keeping things minimalist and this includes hair. Go for a bob or a pixie cut for an edgier look.
- Invest. Consider accessories, such as luxury leather bags, as investments. But be mindful of what you splurge on - look at bags such Hermès’ Birkin which have a great re-sale market.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Rich Mnisi - The resort look
Steal his style
- Sporty accents. Shop for classic sneakers, such as Nike Cortez, in monochrome and introduce quirky running shorts to your everyday attire.
- Staple items. Long-line blazers, deconstructed tuxedo jackets, puffier puffer jackets and cropped trousers are must-have items.
- Non-conformity. Accessories are a great way to bring playful elements to your wardrobe. Shop for fishnet stockings to wear under your black, cropped, denim jeans; belt bags and oversize pendant necklaces.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
H&M, h&m.com
Mat & May, matandmay.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za
Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023