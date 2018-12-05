Dress like the stars: Gabrielle Union- Wade and Trevor Noah
Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade and the Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah’s personal style can be described as classic with a unique take.
Gabrielle is often seen in beautiful gowns paired with understated accessories making her hard to miss. What to love most about her style is her ability to look consistently effortless and chic.
Noah’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts to suits with sneakers.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this season:
Gabrielle Union-Wade – The modist
Steal her style
- Conservative does not always mean boring. Join the new wave of fashion as modest dressing becomes the trend to be seen rocking now. Shop for oversized suits printed a-line skirts to pair with flat sandals.
- When shopping for simple garments, be sure to look out for interesting prints to add a fun twist to your look.
- Let shoes become your best friend; shop for a range of shoes such as sneakers, sandal heels, espadrilles and more to add as a finishing touch to each look.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Trevor Noah – Suit and tie
Steal his style
- Simplicity does it. Go for a range of t-shirts and chinos in various colours to fit every occasion.
- Add an edge to your formal suit looks by pairing in with flat-form sneakers in muted tones.
- Start collecting black suits in classic designs such as the tuxedo jacket and the double breasted blazer.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Europa Art, europaart.co.za
H&M, h&m.com
Spitz, spitz.co.za
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za