The cutest celebrity tots we welcomed in 2018

By Caira Blignaut - 12 December 2018 - 10:00
Vogue spread of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with baby North
Image: Vogue

2018 has been a baby booming bonanza with the most adorable celebrity tots being born. New life comes with a fresh perspective and these celebrities have their babies’ whole lives ahead of them to learn about new perceptions, sleepless nights, endearing firsts and endless amounts of love we can see these babies will be receiving form their parents.

Take a look at some of the cutest celebrity babies welcomed into the world in 2018.

Oh baby!

Gabrielle Union announced the birth of her baby girl through private surrogacy. The doting 46-year-old mom is obsessed with her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. The baby girl was named after Union’s godfather James Glass.

Made to love

BEARS!!! 🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave birth to their second child Miles and he is just adorable with a gorgeous smile to die for! The baby boy is the second born to the celebrity duo and is brother to cute little sister, Luna. Two-year-old Luna and 7 months old Miles were both conceived by in vitro fertilisation.

Baby Baked 

Blogger Aisha Baker “Baked the Blog” and cricketer husband, Wayne Parnell welcomed their first child into the world, Khalid. After the unexpected announcement of her pregnancy in January, Baker has turned into somewhat of a mommy blogger and regularly admits that her content as a beauty and fashion blogger has changed since the birth of her son.

Indigo Baby

“How do I look South Africa” presenter, Roxy Burger gave birth to daughter Adrienne Zoey. The delightful little tot is the apple of her mom’s eye and is featured in the cutest attire on her mom’s Instagram feed.

Kardashian dynasty

Two Kardashian cuties were added to the clan this year. Khloe gave birth to baby True and Kim announced the birth of her third child Chicago via a surrogate in January. We know they’re going to be besties for resties just like their cousins, Penelope and North.

