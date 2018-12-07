31 Days of cocktails: Local is lekker with a rooibos cocktail!
Keep it local with this rooibos inspired drink. Paired up with vodka and other natural ingredients it is sure to quench your thirst this Friday.
Rooibos Punch
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
60ml Red Eye Louie’s VodQuila
15ml Lemon Juice
11.25ml Ginger Syrup
11.25ml Fynbos Honey Syrup
90ml Rooibos Tea
Method:
Boil rooibos tea and allow to cool. In a shaker pour a double shot of vodka, add the lemon juice, ginger and fynbos honey syrups. Combine the cooled rooibos tea then shake and serve in a tall glass. Garnish with some grated nutmeg on top.