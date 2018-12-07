Parents kill infant by suffocation

A couple suffocated their infant by placing him in a plastic bag and left him to die inside a microwave, a day after he was born.

Yesterday the couple admitted to the court that they committed the gruesome crime. They were each sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

It emerged hours after the child was killed that the pair had dug up a shallow grave around the door of the rented shack where they buried their infant.

They marked the flattened area with a red rose, and lived with the secret for seven months.

Michael Pule Mathibe, 26, and Nkhala Ntshane, 31, were sentenced in the South Gauteng high court for the December killing of their infant.

The pair pleaded guilty to the horrific murder.

Ntshane, who already had two children aged 12 and eight from previous relationships, told the court she gave birth to the baby on the night of December 3 last year.

She said she bathed and breastfed the infant before she went to bed with her partner.

The next day, the couple went to a traditional healer who had initially given them muthi to abort the child by inducing labour.

They reported to the healer that the muthi did not work.

The two later decided to suffocate the child by putting him in a plastic bag, leaving the baby in a closed microwave for several hours.

After the death, the two continued to live in the shack until July when the child's father, Mathibe, told his brother about the incident.