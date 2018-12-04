S Mag

31 Days of cocktails: Refreshing mint delight

By Aneesa Adams - 04 December 2018 - 17:42
Image: David Cabrera Navarro/ 123RF

It's day four and only a few more to go till we break for the holidays, don't let the summer heat get you down. Cool down with an energizing coktail. The preferred way is to have this shaken not stirred, Mavuso is an Ulanga Bar favourite mixed with fresh mint leaves, it refreshes like no other.

Image: Ulanga bar/ Supplied

Mavuso

Ingredients

Serving size: 1

100ml dark rum

25ml peach ice tea

Five or six morello cherries

A few mint leaves

Lemon slices

25ml water

Method

In a cocktail shaker pour a double shot of dark rum, add in the peach ice tea with a dash of water, add the morello cherries, mint leaves and lemon slices give it a good shake and serve.

