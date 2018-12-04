31 Days of cocktails: Refreshing mint delight
It's day four and only a few more to go till we break for the holidays, don't let the summer heat get you down. Cool down with an energizing coktail. The preferred way is to have this shaken not stirred, Mavuso is an Ulanga Bar favourite mixed with fresh mint leaves, it refreshes like no other.
Mavuso
Ingredients
Serving size: 1
100ml dark rum
25ml peach ice tea
Five or six morello cherries
A few mint leaves
Lemon slices
25ml water
Method
In a cocktail shaker pour a double shot of dark rum, add in the peach ice tea with a dash of water, add the morello cherries, mint leaves and lemon slices give it a good shake and serve.