S Mag

31 Days of cocktails: Minty Mojito

By Aneesa Adams - 05 December 2018 - 08:00
Image: Valeriia Sviridova/ 123RF

It's Day five in our 31 Days of cocktails journey, take it easy while sipping on a refreshing mojito. Inspired by a Mauritian barman, Chowdoory Joy Ram he shares his Long Island Mojito recipe with us. 

Image: Sergey Mironov/ 123RF

Long Beach Mojito

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

10 fresh curry leaves, crushed

25ml sirop de canne (sugar syrup)

20ml freshly squeezed lime juice

50ml Blue Bay White Rum Crushed ice to fill three quarters of a glass

Method

Muddle curry leaves, sirop de canne and lime juice in a tall glass. Add rum and crushed ice. Stir it all up and top with soda or sparkling water.

