31 Days of cocktails: Minty Mojito
It's Day five in our 31 Days of cocktails journey, take it easy while sipping on a refreshing mojito. Inspired by a Mauritian barman, Chowdoory Joy Ram he shares his Long Island Mojito recipe with us.
Long Beach Mojito
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
10 fresh curry leaves, crushed
25ml sirop de canne (sugar syrup)
20ml freshly squeezed lime juice
50ml Blue Bay White Rum Crushed ice to fill three quarters of a glass
Method
Muddle curry leaves, sirop de canne and lime juice in a tall glass. Add rum and crushed ice. Stir it all up and top with soda or sparkling water.