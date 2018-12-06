31 Days of cocktails: A peachy pleasure
On the sixth day of our cocktail hunt we were gifted with a peachy surprise named Buhle. Beautiful like the name suggests, Buhle by Ulanga Bar is a cheeky drink which will get you on a level faster than you can say drink.
Buhle
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
100ml vodka:
25ml blueberry syrup (Or a handful of fresh blueberries)
Half white peach sliced in half moons
200ml soda water
Method
In a shaker pour a double shot of vodka, add the blueberry syrup finish off with some sliced white peaches and top off with soda water. Shake and serve in a tall glass.