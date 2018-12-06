S Mag

31 Days of cocktails: A peachy pleasure

By Aneesa Adams - 06 December 2018 - 12:20
Image: Supplied

On the sixth day of our cocktail hunt we were gifted with a peachy surprise named Buhle. Beautiful like the name suggests, Buhle by Ulanga Bar is a cheeky drink which will get you on a level faster than you can say drink.

Buhle

Buhle
Image: Supplied

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

100ml vodka:

25ml blueberry syrup (Or a handful of fresh blueberries)

Half white peach sliced in half moons

200ml soda water

Method

In a shaker pour a double shot of vodka, add the blueberry syrup finish off with some sliced white peaches and top off with soda water. Shake and serve in a tall glass.

 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde grimaces as he’s cuffed and led away after murder judgment handed ...
Power FM's Chairmans' interview | Part 2
X