Somizi, Minnie Dlamini & Pearl Modiadie: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It was a weekend of sports, style, singing and soirées with honourary celebrations to fun night out with the kids.
Popular singing contest Idols also named their winner last night. Congratulations to Yanga Sobetwa who took the title.
Here's what else went down in celebville.
It was the Idols finale last night and Somizi didn't disappoint with his outfit. He was not the only one looking all fabulous, fellow judge Unathi also took the stage in her glamorous and dramatic outfit.
Minnie Dlamini was all smiles on Saturday while celebrating her mother's 60th birthday. Pictured with her siblings it looked like there was laughter all around.
It was a fun Sunday for comedian Kevin Hart, he enjoyed the day playing dodge ball with his children and some of their friends. Hart showed no mercy but all in the name of good, clean fun.
At the Mzansi Super League T20 cricket match on Saturday! My first cricket game ever and definitely not the last🏏 . We had such a great time & the stadium is empty because we were the last ones to leave 😅🙉. Thanks for the invite @thomasmsengana & Jozi Stars for being such great hosts⭐️ #MSLT20 #JoziStars
Pearl Modiadie attended her first cricket match on Saturday and she claims that it won't be her last after much fun that was had!
It was the 10th annual Governor's Awards in the States last night. Philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to celebrate veteran actress Cicely Tyson who was given the Academy Honourary Award.