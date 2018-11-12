Pearl Thusi, Tol Ass Mo & Ciara : see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
For some, it was a weekend of staying in, others flew home from the States and others won awards at last night's South African Sports awards last nigh. Congratulations to Caster Semenya who stole the show winning Sportswoman of the Year.
Here's what else went down in celebville.
Actress Pearl Thusi is finally returning home after a long stay in the States. While there, she attended actress and newly engaged Priyanka Chopra's Tiffany and Co. themed bridal party. Welcome back!
Comedian Tol Ass Mo seems to be dealing with fatherhood pretty well. It looks like he is following the number one rule: 'nap when the baby naps'. His wife Mome captured the moment, how precious.
Ciara was taking it real easy this weekend, as she supported husband Russel Wilson who plays for the Seattle Seahawks. She and son were front and center for game day.
Khanya Mkangisa was looking all kinds of hot this weekend in Cape Town. Staying on trend with leopard print and big shades. We couldn't get enough of this look.
Trey Songz and Usher were living it up in Australia. The two seemed happy after a show they performed in Melbourne on Saturday night.