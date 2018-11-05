Maps Maponyane, AKA & Dwayne Johnson: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It was a weekend full of fun! Celebville was booming with concerts, polos and movie sets. The Pink Polo was on this weekend and everyone looked glorious in the day's colour: the best part of which was that it was all for a good cause.
Who knew looking good and giving charity could look so simple?
Whether you braved the unpredictable weather to go out and slay or stayed indoors, we have all the deets.
Only real men wear pink and Maps is definitely a real man in his all pink suit. He looked all kinds of sexy in this tailored suit and we just loved it!
Moving and shaking all the time! AKA blew fans away while performing in Lesotho for the Lesotho Times fan fest this weekend.
Taking care of business. Great having my son, I mean one of my best friends @kevinhart4real stop by my set of HOBBS & SHAW (our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film) to have a big meet up about new opportunities. We fuck with each other 😈 all the time because it’s what we love to do and the world loves it too, but we also have a mutual hunger to build out our enterprises and create opportunities that entertain the world. We’re lining up some very big things for the world to enjoy. I still want to slap his little lips into next week though 😂👋🏾 #OnSet #HobbsAndShaw #TakinCareOfBusiness #RockHartConnection 📸@kevinkwan327
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was all hands on deck while on set of the new Fast & Furious spin-off movie called 'Hobbs & Shaw'. Kevin Hart paid him a visit while there and it seems their connection is unbreakable.
Drake makes being a superstar look so easy. Not only did he blow fans away while performing in Vancouver, some fans decided to thank him in other ways like throwing a bra at him!
Day 3 of hosting the @absa Champagne festival was an absolute dream in this @cinnelstore dress #AbsaChampagne 📸: @thabangr_photography ——————————————————————————-Thank you to my team : @kudatot_hair @kgosilesego @lungilethabethe @fabulashinternational for making me feel like the queen that I am.
The Absa Champagne festival ended on Friday. Host with most Ayanda Thabethe took to the gram this weekend to show off her stunning ensembles. Our favourite was her day 3 look where she looked like something straight out of a fairy tale.