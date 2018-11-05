S Mag

Maps Maponyane, AKA & Dwayne Johnson: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S Mag - 05 November 2018 - 11:19
It was a weekend full of fun! Celebville was booming with concerts, polos and movie sets. The Pink Polo was on this weekend and everyone looked glorious in the day's colour: the best part of which was that it was all for a good cause.

Who knew looking good and giving charity could look so simple?

Whether you braved the unpredictable weather to go out and slay or stayed indoors, we have all the deets.

Only real men wear pink and Maps is definitely a real man in his all pink suit. He looked all kinds of sexy in this tailored suit and we just loved it!

Moving and shaking all the time! AKA blew fans away while performing in Lesotho for the Lesotho Times fan fest this weekend. 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was all hands on deck while on set of the new Fast & Furious spin-off movie called 'Hobbs & Shaw'. Kevin Hart paid him a visit while there and it seems their connection is unbreakable.

Cups runneth over.

Drake makes being a superstar look so easy. Not only did he blow fans away while performing in Vancouver, some fans decided to thank him in other ways like throwing a bra at him!

The Absa Champagne festival ended on Friday. Host with most Ayanda Thabethe took to the gram this weekend to show off her stunning ensembles. Our favourite was her day 3 look where she looked like something straight out of a fairy tale.  

