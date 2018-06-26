#TravelTuesday: Travel bloggers you should be following now!
Whether you are a looking to escape the winter chill, hungry for an adventure or taking up on the latest travel trend there is always a reason to pack a suitcase and make your travel dreams come true. But, with all the destinations around the world we can choose from it's always hard picking places to go.
Luckily there is a vlogger and blogger for every travel desire you have been dreaming of. So, if you are keen on planning your next must-see destination look no further than theses five travel bloggers who always share their unique take on globetrotting.
Oneika visits the Chatuchak Weekend Market (one of the largest in the world), Soi 38 (Bangkok's famous street food street), and goes to see a muay thai fight. All in 36 hrs!
Oneika the Traveller by Oneika Raymond
Why you should follow her: The American journalist and TV Personality blogs about authentic experiences of over 100 countries she has travelled. Her writing and vlogging aims to inspire, encourage and motivate people of colour, specifically women, to travel the world. Her posts often discuss issues surrounding multiculturalism and diversity as she experiences different destinations.
Go-to destination: Titled as a place where "the massages are cheap and the living is easy," her go to destinations included tours of the Royal Palace in Bangkok and tours to affordable Thai treatments made available. She also took to the Night Bizarre, a late night market area where you can buy a number of quality products, food and fashions.
"We leave something of ourselves behind when we leave a place, we stay there, even though we go away. And there are things in us that we can find again only by going back there." - Pascal Mernier Asante sana Kenya, you've been so good to me. Sad to say goodbye to Kenya and all the amazing people I've met there. I'm sure I'll be back soon! Special thanks to Helen from @magicalkenya for being a super host, @samdave69 @fena_menal, @Swahiligal & @lindyvm for their awesome hospitality! #asambeKenya
Mzansi Girl by Meruschka Govender
Why you should follow her: With her easy to navigate page filled with scenic pictures of her adventures, Mzansi Girl is the blogger to follow if you love travel within the continent. The self confessed Afrophile is often on the hunt for amazing African cities, nature and diverse cultures.
Go-to destination: African countries can often be limited to the experiences of safaris; which is why Meruschka has shared her top tips on what to enjoy in Kenya outside a moving truck. Some of these include the Nairobi National Park which is home to their version of a shisa nyama called Nyama Choma. She also toured the World Heritage Site, Lamu which is the oldest living town in East Africa. Of the most authentic cultural experiences she credited the Samburu village.
My Life from a Bag by Lerato Bambo
Why you should follow her: Born in Mzansi and based in the Big Apple, Bambo first caught the travel bug when she ventured off to Istanbul. Her travel experiences are linked to her interests in beauty and fashion which she links to her influencer work. She often shares what beauty products she keeps close during her travels in different destinations.
Go-to destination: Her page often gives an extremely personal account of the destinations she travels to, one of these being Turkey. While she gave a detailed account of the bombings that took place due to the Syrian civil war (which is over 700 km's from Turkey). She visited the İnciraltı Sea Museum, ancient Greek city Ephesus and her favourite place to grab a bite to eat was Deniz Resturaunt.
Blacks Do Swim by Hitekani Mbatsana
Why you should follow her: Based in Cape Town, the freelance writer has ventured as far as South Korea in her travels. Her love for leaping out of her comfort zone lead to the creation of Blacks Do Swim to inspire people to step out of their boxes and share their own fun experiences.
Go-to destination: Look no further than within the South African border for wild experiences, the blogger took to Lisbon Falls in Mpumalanga to find her thrill. Before bracing the waters through geckoing (a solo version of water rafting done on a small tube) on some of the rapids she and her buddies took to the sites at God's Window to marvel at the nearby sites.
Black Case Girl by Noxolo Kapeni
Why you should follow her: Straight out of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, which she nicknames the "Adventure Province", Kapeni's blog is her attempt at educating people on affordable ways to have fun around the world. As part of her blog she also has the Mzansi Travel Movement which (MTM) is a community of travellers who take part in act as a community for those interested in travel, be it solo or with the MTM group.
Go-to destination: scenic Phuket is where Kapeni chose to experience the ultimate party experience. From fun all night clubbing in the city's hub, Bangla Street, to jamming at the Original Full Moon Party. When not enjoying the night life, they relaxed in the beach town Koh Samui where they dined, shopped and got massages.